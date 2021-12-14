Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.53 ($105.09).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.00 ($83.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.85. Daimler has a 52 week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

