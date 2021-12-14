Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.30.

ASPN stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

