BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.75.

BLU traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$10.68. 258,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$836.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.83.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

