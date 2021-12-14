BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $282.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $224.74 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.87 and its 200 day moving average is $340.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,433. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.