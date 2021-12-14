Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.