Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

BEG stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.25. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.76 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £202.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

