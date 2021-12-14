Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZLYF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

