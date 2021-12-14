Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.