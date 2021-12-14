BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.