Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.88. 103,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 113,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

