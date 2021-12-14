Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

