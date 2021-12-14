Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

Basf stock opened at €59.57 ($66.93) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

