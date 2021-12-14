Barclays Increases ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 3,040.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a 3,000.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,020.00.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

RKWBF stock opened at $380.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.05. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.