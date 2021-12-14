Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,033,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of BABA opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

