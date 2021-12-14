Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 451,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,862,000 after buying an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 92,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 213,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

