Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 182 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1,259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock worth $214,220,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

