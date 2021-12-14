Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

