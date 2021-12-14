Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

