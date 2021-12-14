Bank Hapoalim BM Has $502,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

