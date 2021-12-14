Bank Hapoalim BM Has $425,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,719 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in General Electric were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

