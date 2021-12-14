Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

