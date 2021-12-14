Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,017,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.