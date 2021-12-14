Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

