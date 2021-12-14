Ballentine Partners LLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 313,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

