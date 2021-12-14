Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,050 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 9,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

