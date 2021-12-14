Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $187,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

