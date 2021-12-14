Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 80 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.00. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.