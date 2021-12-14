Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $44.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,882.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2,725.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

