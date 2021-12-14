Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Twilio by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $260.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

