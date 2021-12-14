Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys Shares of 600 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $274,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,726.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

