B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 528.9% in November

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 528.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $3,153,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

