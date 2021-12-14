Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $$63.50 on Tuesday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

