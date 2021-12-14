Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 133,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

