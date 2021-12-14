Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 30,608 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $43,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

