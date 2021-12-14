Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $388.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

