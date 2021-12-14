Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 373.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

