Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.