Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VHT opened at $255.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

