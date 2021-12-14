Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

