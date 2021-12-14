Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

