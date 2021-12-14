Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

