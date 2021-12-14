Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.4% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,992,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $306.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

