Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.