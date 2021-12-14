Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $156.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

