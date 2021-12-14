Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $205.31 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $129.20 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

