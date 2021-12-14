Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,353 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,075,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

