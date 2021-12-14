AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $307.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $289.00 to $307.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $248.07 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $249.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.