Aurora (AOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86,207.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 5,575,175% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $98.80 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $985.49 billion and $86,207.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 5,390,772.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11,747,050,838.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,856,447,521.57 or 376,994.98632059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 12,534,397,643.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9,196,949,726.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18,086,073,345.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21,948,897,538.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14,963,279,000.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded 20,512,736,220.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18,876,019,741.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.