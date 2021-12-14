Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 6.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.53. 103,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,316,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,625 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

