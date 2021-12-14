Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atomera worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.44. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

